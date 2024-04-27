Severe Weather Possible Saturday: Here's the latest

A tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for a few of our counties south of Omaha, in southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri and southern Iowa.

While dry for much of the afternoon, we have another chance at severe storms later Saturday afternoon and evening, starting after 2-3 p.m. for our communities mainly south of Omaha. These storms will start in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri, then work their way north. They may not reach Omaha until closer to 4 or 5 p.m., so there will be a lot of dry time earlier in the day with a high near 75 to 80 degrees.

Pockets of large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes are possible again... with the severe threat likely ending closer to midnight.

The showers and storms continue on and off Sunday before we dry out Sunday night. The overall severe weather threat is not as high Sunday, but we could still see a few severe storms in the region. The highest threat will be southeast of Omaha, especially down towards northwest Missouri. Hail and wind will be the main concern, but a tornado can't be ruled out. Sunday will also be breezy with highs in the low 70s.

The ground is already saturated, so as each round of storms moves through, flash flooding will be possible until the drainage system can catch up. As always, if you come across a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

We finally dry out Monday! It will be near 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday will be warmer with upper 70s, but we could see some scattered rain return late in the day. Rain will still be possible Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Severe P.M. Storms

High: 75

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Breezy

High: 73

