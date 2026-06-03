Severe weather possible Thursday and Friday

3 Things to Know

Spotty rain Wednesday night

Strong storms possible Thursday, Friday

Warm, humid with more rain this weekend

Forecast

Thunderstorms will begin to move in from the west Wednesday night, staying mainly west of Omaha through 10-11pm. A few stronger wind gusts may be possible as the rain moves in, but severe weather is not expected.

This rain will continue drift into Omaha for Thursday morning, leading to a wet start to the day. More scattered storms will develop around lunchtime and will continue off/on for the rest of the afternoon and evening. A few of the afternoon storms may be strong, capable of damaging winds and pockets of large hail. Rain comes to an end Thursday night.

Friday looks hot and humid before the next round of storms arrive. It will be a partly to mostly sunny day with highs nearing 90. After 2-3pm, storms will begin to develop along I-80, and will slowly drift south into southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in the evening. Severe weather is possible, with pockets of very large hail up to the size of a baseball, and damaging winds stronger than 70mph. A tornado may also be possible within the first few hours of storm development. Storms will exit the region after midnight.

We should get a break in the rain activity Saturday, but not from the heat! Saturday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday starts mostly dry and humid, but we expect a round of storms to move after 10am-12pm, which would continue for the rest of the day and into Monday. Sever eweather is not expected, but we could see some heavier rain.

After Monday, it will start to get hot! Assuming it does not rain on Tuesday, temps will reach the low 90s. Omaha is likely in the 90s for daytime highs from Wednesday-Friday with heat indices around 100.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Low: 67

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY

Stormy Afternoon

Muggy

High: 85

Wind: SE 15-25

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