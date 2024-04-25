Severe Weather Threat for Friday: Here's the latest

IT is a mostly cloudy, but mainly dry evening for Omaha, with temperatures near 60 degrees and breezy winds.

Later tonight, scattered storms start to move into eastern Nebraska, mainly after midnight. The storms could have a couple pockets of hail and strong wind, but they should weaken before reaching the Omaha metro later in the night. Non-severe scattered storms will then continue overnight with some rain still for the Friday morning commute. It stays windy overnight as we cool off into the mid 50s.

Friday will bring a higher threat for severe storms... but we'll need enough dry time from the late morning and into the early afternoon to energize the atmosphere. Highs will be in the mid 70s in southeast Nebraska, low 70s in Omaha, and 60s northeast of Omaha. If we get enough dry time, hit and miss storms would start popping up around 3 p.m. in the region. Pockets of very large hail, a few strong tornadoes (EF-2+), and areas of damaging wind would be possible with the severe storms. They should weaken by 8 p.m. followed by an end to the rain early Friday night.

Saturday starts dry, and it likely stays dry for the Nebraska spring game. After a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, more clouds move in during the afternoon as we warm into the upper 70s. Late in the afternoon, another round of scattered storms will start to move into the region. Some of these storms could also be severe until they weaken early at night. While anyone could see a severe storm nearby, the greater threat will be southeast of Omaha.

The showers and storms continue on and off Sunday. A couple of these storms could reach severe levels, mainly southeast of Omaha. It will be breezy with highs in the low 70s.

With multiple rounds of storms, flooding could be a concern, especially over the weekend. As always, if you come across a flooded road during any flash flooding, turn around, don't drown.

We cool off into the upper 60s Monday with partly cloudy skies, but there's a good chance we can stay dry all day with lighter wind.

We warm into the mid 70s Tuesday with a small chance for rain. We'll keep a small chance for rain around Wednesday with upper 70s.

