Small Weather Improvements Thursday

Wind chills are ranging from -10 to -20 Thursday morning. Be sure to cover up as much skin as possible and dress in layers if you have to be outside for long periods of time.

Winds will be lighter Thursday afternoon, but we stay cold, even with more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper teens for a second day in a row.

After the quick cold snap, we quickly warm into the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The wind will be stronger and back out of the south Saturday, warming us into the 50° range with a lot of sunshine.

A cold front slides just to our south Sunday morning, dropping us into the high 30s for the afternoon with a few more clouds.

The cold front quickly reverses back to our north as a warm front, allowing us to push back above average early next week.

Monday will bring more sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. While that is nicer, things get even better Tuesday! It will be mostly sunny and nearly 20 degrees above average. For Omaha, that puts us in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Mainly Sunny

Still Cold

High: 19

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cold

Low: 5

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 35

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer & Breezy

High: 50

