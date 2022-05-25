More Rain Wednesday

After a break from the rain Wednesday morning, widespread showers return in Omaha from the south from the late morning and into the early afternoon. Rain will expand farther south through the afternoon, continuing the rest of the day. This gives us another cool and breezy day with most of it in the mid 50s. A few spots from Omaha and northward could push briefly into the upper 50s ahead of the widespread rain.

The rain starts to become more scattered again overnight, with only a few isolated pockets of rain lingering through Thursday morning. Clouds will then clear from west to east, finally letting in some sunshine. Depending on the exact timing of the clearing, this will push areas west of Omaha into the low 70s, Omaha into the upper 60s, and then cooler across western Iowa where clouds linger longer.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer! We could hit 80 to end the workweek.

The weekend will be warmer and breezy. Saturday will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible late in the day, but most of us stay dry. We'll keep a small chance for rain Sunday, but the warming continues into the upper 80s.

The Memorial Day holiday will be hot with low 90s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

Breezy

High: 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Isolated Shower

High: 68

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warmer

High: 80

