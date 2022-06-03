Showers & Storms Return This Weekend

A few more clouds mix in with our sunshine Friday with highs in the low 80s again. Most stay dry, but there will be a few spotty showers Friday evening and night, mainly along and north of I-80.

We turn mostly cloudy overnight, cooling off to about 60 for Saturday morning.

There will likely be some scattered showers to dodge Saturday morning, but the afternoon is looking a lot drier. There will be more clouds than sunshine, holding us back into the upper 70s. Storms become more likely Saturday night, but the severe weather threat is looking very low.

A quick shower could also hit any time Sunday, but most of the day looks dry with highs in the upper 70s again. Another round of storms looks likely Sunday night.

There will be at least some leftover scattered rain and storms around Monday, but not as many as we see over the weekend. We cool off into the mid 70s.

Low 70s are back Tuesday and Wednesday with a lot of clouds and the chance for a few more spotty showers to dodge.

Thursday will bring more dry time, letting us warm back into the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain / Storms

High: 78

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain / Storms

High: 79

