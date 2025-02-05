Slick roads still possible tonight, warmer Thursday & Friday

Freezing drizzle will come to an end early this evening, but slick spots will still remain tonight if untreated as air temperatures hold in the low to mid 20s.

While foggy overnight, a cool front sweeps through the region very early Thursday morning, taking all of the clouds and moisture with it. We'll start Thursday morning breezy and mostly clear, near 20 degrees.

The wind will settle down by Thursday afternoon, and we get a lot of sunshine to not only warm things up, but also dry things out. Highs will be in the low 40s.

We keep the sunshine Friday and highs will be near 40.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few raindrops (south of Omaha) and snowflakes (north of Omaha). Any rain, or snow will likely not accumulate, and therefore should not create any travel issues. It will be a windy day in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be colder and we'll see more clouds than sunshine. If you are hosting, or planning for the big game, it should be dry with highs in the low 30s.

We start next week with a little sunshine on Monday and highs in the mid 30s.

Colder air will return Tuesday and Wednesday with slight chances at light snow and highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cold

Low: 19

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy Early

High: 42

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average Warmth

High: 42

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.