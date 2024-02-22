Slightly Cooler Friday, Followed by Great Weekend Weather!

Cooler air returns Friday, leading to breezy winds and daytime highs in the lower to mid 50s, with sunny skies. This is still well above average for this time of year, when we are supposed to have highs near 40 degrees.

This looks to be a perfect weather weekend around Omaha for February! Saturday will be chilly in the morning, but we warm nicely, with mostly sunny and mid 60s. Sunday will be a little breezy, but we warm into the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

For the first time this year in Omaha, we'll make a run for 70 on Monday along with some extra wind and a mostly sunny sky. Omaha's record for Monday is 78, set in 1896.

Things look more active towards Tues day, as a strong cold front with moves through the Heartland, and it will get cold! While we reach a Tuesday high in the 60s, we wake up on Wednesday to temperatures in the teens!

Along with this cold front, there is a small chance for some rain and snow, but as of now most of this looks to miss Omaha, and minimal impact are expected to the region, if we were to see any snow.

This cold weather will be short-lived, as we will be right back in the 40s/50s by the end of next week.

Despite the drop in temperatures by the end of the month, February has been super warm. Depending on how warm we get over the next week February 2024 could make a run for the top 5 warmest February's on record!

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

Breezy

High: 55

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 64

