Slightly cooler weather this weekend, rain-free through next week

A weak cold front will reach Omaha on Saturday morning, kicking up a breeze for the day, but and dropping the temperature by a couple degrees. Our neighborhoods across southeastern Nebraska and southwestern Iowa will still warm into the low 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. but if you live north of Omaha, it will be closer to 79 in the afternoon.

Saturday night will get cool. Neighborhoods north of Omaha could dip in the mid to upper 40s, while near and south of Omaha will stay in the low 50s.

Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer with mid 80s.

Monday will be the warmest day of next week, and there will be a little extra wind. We see more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will not be as hot, but we still manage to warm in the mid 80s under sunny skies, which is 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of September.

By the end of the week, clouds will begin to slowly return, but we stay mostly sunny with mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

There is a slight chance for rain next Friday, which may stick around for next weekend. For now, we'll keep the chance low.

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 51

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Warmer

High: 86

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 87

