Slightly more humid with spotty rain Tuesday

3 Things to Know



Below average temps, but humid this week

Rain possible Tuesday

90º heat could return starting this weekend

Forecast

It will be a partly cloudy and mild evening around Omaha, but you may notice more humidity in the air tonight. Temps will cool to near 60 by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s with a chance for a few spotty rain showers, or storms after 9 or 10am. Severe weather looks pretty limited, but there may be some lightning, gusty winds and pockets of small hail. Heavy downpours are possible, too. The chance at spotty rain continues into Tuesday evening and comes to an end Tuesday night.

Heading into Wednesday, we'll continue to have cooler than average temps, but there should be some extra sunshine and drier weather, similar to Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

There are more chances at spotty rain and storms Thursday and Friday. It will be mostly cloudy to end the workweek with afternoon temps only in the upper 70s.

By the weekend, some rain is possible on Saturday while it gets breezy and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be even hotter, windy and mostly sunny with low 90s for highs.

Be ready for the heat to return. Starting Sunday and continuing through much of next week, afternoon temps will likely be in the low 90s with noticeable humidity. At night, we'll only cool off into the mid 70s. Expect this warmer and mostly rain-free trend to continue into the 4th of July.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 76

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Humid

High: 80

Wind: S 5-10

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