Slightly Warmer Days Ahead, Including Some Weekend Rain

It will be a drier, but still windy Wednesday evening in Omaha with temperatures dropping in the 40s for the evening, and in the upper 20s tonight.

The wind won't be as bad on Thursday, but it still may be a little breezy at times. We'll see more sunshine and should be a little warmer in the afternoon, reaching the upper 50s.

We stay mostly sunny Friday with a high near 60 and lighter wind.

It gets windy again over the weekend, and we have that chance of returning rain to the region

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s, but we should be dry through the afternoon.

By Saturday evening, scattered rain will start to move into eastern Nebraska, then will expand into western Iowa Saturday night. Most of the rain should end pretty early into Sunday morning, but a few spotty showers could linger for the Sunday morning hours.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy once we dry out, but we should still be able to get into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

For now, it looks like we'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday for the eclipse with highs in the low 60s.

Rain will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy Early

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

