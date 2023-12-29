Slightly Warmer Friday and Saturday

We stay mostly cloudy and a little breezy overnight as we cool off into the mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the lower 10s for Friday morning.

Any morning clouds will quickly turn into sunshine Friday afternoon, and we get a little warmer! Highs will be in the upper 30s, but it stays a little breezy.

We stay in the upper 30s to near 40 on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies before another cold front arrives Saturday night.

Sunday will be breezy as colder weather blows in, holding us back in the upper 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.

New Years Eve celebrations will be very chilly with temperatures in the lower 20s before midnight, and wind chills in the lower 10s.

It will be a cold start to 2024 with teens likely Monday morning. We stay chilly in the afternoon with upper 20s and a lot of sunshine.

We warm back into the mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 24

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 40

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder & Breezy

High: 29

