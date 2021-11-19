Slightly Warmer To End The Week

Friday will be windy, with winds around 45 mph from the late morning through the afternoon. The wind is back out of the south though, getting us a little warmer. This will push us into the low 50s.

Winds slowly lighten up tonight as we cool into the mid 30s for Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but the wind will be lighter, as we warm into the low 50s again.

We get breezy Sunday as cooler weather starts to blow back in. Highs will be in the upper 40s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Monday looks a bit rough, starting in the low 20s and only warming to the low 40s in the afternoon. While chilly, it will be mostly sunny!

The wind kicks back in from the south Tuesday and Wednesday, helping our mostly sunny skies warm us into the 50s.

Your Thanksgiving travel looks dry Thursday, but we get chilly again, dropping into the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Windy

High: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

High: 53

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 47

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.