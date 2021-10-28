Slowly Drying Out Thursday

Light rain continues into the lunch hour for cities along and east of the Missouri River. The rain then slowly clears from west to east in the afternoon. Omaha will stay mostly cloudy, but some sunshine is expected west of the metro. We stay windy, with winds blowing out of the north up to 45 mph. Eastern Nebraska will warm into the mid 50s, but cities to our east may struggle to hit 50.

We clear out the last of the rain tonight, and skies clear into Friday morning. It will still be windy as we cool into the low 40s.

We're still windy Friday, but with mostly sunny skies, we warm into the upper 50s.

Saturday still looks like the best day in the extended forecast with lighter winds, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 60s.

Colder air then moves in with a few more clouds on Halloween Sunday. Highs will be near 50s. Sunday night and into Monday morning, we may have to doge a spotty shower or a few flakes of snow.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs in the mid 40s.

Omaha could dip below freezing for the first time this season Tuesday morning.

Then we stay chilly, even for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid 40s through the middle of the workweek.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Rain East

Clearing West

Windy

High: 54

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 43

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 58

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

