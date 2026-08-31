Small chances at rain early Tuesday, more hot weather ahead

3 Things to Know



Late-summer 90 degree heat continues

Small rain chance late tonight, Tuesday

Labor Day weekend looks warm

Forecast

A weak stationary front will continue to drift and stall south of Omaha later Monday night, and this could lead to a few stay rain showers late Monday after 2 AM and into early Tuesday morning. The best place to see this rain will be north of Omaha.

A few of these rain showers will continue north of Omaha until around noon, followed by increasing sunshine. It gets very warm again with highs in the low to mid 90s, and an afternoon heat index around 98 degrees.

This front lifts north by late Tuesday, but will be meandering around north-to-south all week, so those on the northern side of the boundary could see a few isolated showers. Overall, the chance at rain is 20%, or less...

We'll keep a few clouds around on Wednesday with temps again in the low to mid 90s.

There may be a slightly higher chance at pop-up rain showers on Thursday and Friday, at around 20-30%, as tat stationary front drifts south across Omaha again. It stays warm for the end of the week with temps in the low 90s, feeling more like 95 out.

If you have Labor Day weekend plans around Omaha, plan for more warm and mostly dry weather! Temps will be around 90 from Saturday to next Monday.

Extra jet-stream 'storminess' could pick up after Labor Day once this stagnant weather pattern begins to break down. Look for several chances at rain after this holiday weekend, and Omaha should be a little closer to the normal high temps of 80-83 degrees by then, too.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 74

Wind: SE 10-15

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot

High: 93

Wind: SE 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 94

Wind: SE 10-20

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