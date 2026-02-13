Small rain chance but still above average temps

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Temps gradually incline through the weekend

Rain chances Saturday morning

Record threatening highs early next week

FORECAST

Overnight we were clear, so that means no cloud blanket for us! Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler Friday morning compared to yesterday, expect upper 20s for your morning commute!

We do look to warm up throughout the day, with some partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 60s.

While most of us will stay dry on Valentine's Day, a storm system may bring some rain to neighborhoods south of I-80. It's not expected to be a washout, but check the radar before heading outdoors. In Omaha, odds are the city remains dry.

With the sunshine returning on Sunday, we get even warmer with highs cresting the mid-60s.

Monday's record is at risk with the forecast high of 67, which ties the record set in 2017. Tuesday keeps the upper 60s and even 70s going.

The first of a couple storm systems pass by Tuesday evening, bringing a rain shower or two in the evening, though most will be dry.

Wednesday stays warm, in the low 60s.

A second, bigger system may impact us on Thursday with another small rain chance. What may be more impactful, however, is an end to the well-above-average weather by late next week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 61

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Low: 37

Wind: SE 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Chance South

High: 58

Wind: SE 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 64

Wind: S 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: