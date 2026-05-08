Small rain chance to start Mothers Day weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmer weather continues to move in to Omaha

Small rain chance Saturday evening

Several days in the 80s next week

FORECAST

A few sprinkles may be possible Friday evening around Omaha, but overall it is a dry and partly cloudy evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday starts with clear skies and temps near 50 degrees and afternoon highs nearing 80 degrees. Cloudy will move in for the afternoon and while anywhere could see a few quick rain showers, the best places to see afternoon and evening rain will be south of Omaha, near Lincoln and Nebraska City.

Sunday looks GREAT for Mother's Day with lots of sunshine, highs in the low 70s.

Next week looks very warm with highs in the 80s from Monday through Friday. Next week also looks dry, except for a rain shower on Tuesday, and some small rain chances on Thursday. Temperatures could reach 90 by next Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 50

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty PM Rain

High: 81

Wind: SW 10-20

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 75

Wind: W 10-15

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