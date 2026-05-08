Small rain chance to start Mothers Day weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Warmer weather continues to move in to Omaha
- Small rain chance Saturday evening
- Several days in the 80s next week
FORECAST
A few sprinkles may be possible Friday evening around Omaha, but overall it is a dry and partly cloudy evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Saturday starts with clear skies and temps near 50 degrees and afternoon highs nearing 80 degrees. Cloudy will move in for the afternoon and while anywhere could see a few quick rain showers, the best places to see afternoon and evening rain will be south of Omaha, near Lincoln and Nebraska City.
Sunday looks GREAT for Mother's Day with lots of sunshine, highs in the low 70s.
Next week looks very warm with highs in the 80s from Monday through Friday. Next week also looks dry, except for a rain shower on Tuesday, and some small rain chances on Thursday. Temperatures could reach 90 by next Friday.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 50
Wind: Calm
SATURDAY
Partly Sunny
Spotty PM Rain
High: 81
Wind: SW 10-20
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Pleasant
High: 75
Wind: W 10-15
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)