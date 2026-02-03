Snow flurries and a little cooler Tuesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Cooler Tuesday with snow flurries

Breezy and warmer later this week

A drier pattern for the next 5-7 days

FORECAST

Clouds will hang around tonight and there may be few pockets of snow flurries. We'll start Tuesday morning in the mid 20s.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day and there will be a few more pockets of snow flurries around. It's the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 30s.

The clouds stick around Wednesday and it gets a little breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will jump on Thursday and we'll see more sunshine, with many neighborhoods reaching the 50s! Friday stays warm, in the mid-40s, and it's breezy.

The weekend stays relatively quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Any chance for measurable precipitation (rain or snow) likely holds off until sometime next week, at the earliest.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

High: 34

Wind: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 38

Wind: E 10-20

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

