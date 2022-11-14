Snow For Some Monday

The cold weekend weather continues into the workweek. Monday will be mostly cloudy as we dodge some pockets of snow throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 30s, about 15 degrees below average.

Snow becomes more likely after 7 pm for areas south and east of Omaha, and continues overnight. Most cities will see an end to the snow before the Tuesday morning commute. Snow totals will be between 0 to 1 inch in areas southeast of the metro. Our most southeastern areas, including Maryville, MO could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow.

Tuesday starts in the mid 20s, then we stay mostly cloudy in the afternoon, keeping us below average. Highs will be in the mid 30s. It also gets breezy Tuesday, keeping wind chills in the mid 20s for the afternoon.

Wednesday will be breezy and even colder. Highs will be near 30 with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few snowflakes to dodge too.

Thursday and Friday will bring a little more sunshine, but we keep getting colder. Thursday will be in the upper 20s. Friday will start near the single digits, and we only rebound into the mid 20s for the afternoon.

The sunshine is back in full force this weekend, but we don't warm up too much. Saturday will be in the upper 20s, which is about 20 degrees below average. We get into the mid 30s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow for Some

High: 36

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Southeast

Low: 24

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 35

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Snow

High: 30

