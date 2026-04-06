Snowfall early Tuesday morning, slushy roads possible

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Snow showers Tuesday morning

Windy Wednesday

Wet, stormy and warmer later in the week

FORECAST

Things will stay mainly dry, just cloudy for Monday evening with temps nearing 40. Overnight, we'll cool to near 30 degrees.

After midnight, a band of light snow will develop across the region. This snow band will be narrow, and where exactly it sets up is in question. As of now, the most likely location will be in the Omaha metro and just to the north and east, including cities like Tekamah, Harlan, Blair and Atlantic.

Most will see less than 1" of snow. Not everyone in the dark blue will see 1-3" as the band will be narrow, but this is where the best chance to see those higher amounts. Roads may be slushy and snow-covered in the Omaha metro and across western Iowa. Expect some slower travel for the Tuesday AM commute.

By late-morning, most of the snow will have melted, and there will just be a few spotty rain showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s for the morning, but slowly climb through the day, reaching the low 40s by the evening commute.

We warm Tuesday night into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning, and jumping into the 60s/70s by Wednesday afternoon. It will be windy, with gusts up to 45 mph. A mid-afternoon cold front will pop a few thunderstorms, mostly south of I-80, but the severe weather risk appears low.

As the front hangs around to the south of Omaha, we could see waves of rain and thunder on Thursday. It won't rain all day, but most of us could see rain at some point on Thursday. The rain moves away on Friday, and it looks dry.

More stormy weather returns for the weekend. A few of these storms could be stronger, depending on how warm we get. Highs are expected to reach the 60s on Saturday and the 70s Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow

Low: 31

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Snow

High: 41

Wind: SE 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Afternoon Storms

Windy

High: 70

Wind: SW 25-45

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

