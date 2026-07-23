Some may see heavy rain tonight before next heat wave arrives

3 Things to Know



Heavy rain south of Omaha Thursday night

Another weekend heat wave

Heat index near 110 Sunday & Monday

Forecast

We are mostly dry around Omaha this evening and the weather will remain pretty mild with temps in the 70s.

After 1-2 AM, rain will begin to move into the region, remaining widespread into the Friday morning commute. So, you may need an umbrella at least for the first half of the day! this rain will start to clear up just before the lunch hour.

The best place to see this rain will be south of Omaha and Lincoln, where many south of I-80 in southeastern Nebraska could see upwards of 1.0" to 2.0" of rainfall. Those north of the interstate may only see up to 0.25" of rain.

Friday will remain mostly cloudy and it may get a little muggy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We only cool in the upper 60s Friday night as our heat wave looms...

It gets hot again this weekend...Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs jumping into the low to mid 90s, and a heat index near 100.

Heat warnings may likely be in effect on Sunday and Monday as temps climb to near 100º. The heat index for both days could reach an average of 110 F.

We should start to see this heat pull back a bit Tuesday or Wednesday where temps will be in the low 90s. and there may be some rain around the end of next week as well.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy Skies

Scattered Rain

Low: 67

Wind: SE 5-10

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Morning Showers

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Getting Hot!

High: 94

Wind: SE 10-15

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