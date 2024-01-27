Some Sunshine Late this Weekend, Even Warmer Next Week

We stay cloudy tonight and could even see a few foggy areas into Saturday morning. Anything wet could freeze up again as we drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday will be cloudy with mid 30s, but we finally get some sunshine on Sunday! It won't be a lot warmer, but with the sun and upper 30s, it should feel and look better.

We keep warming up early next workweek with low 40s on Monday and Tuesday. There should be a lot of sunshine mixed in with the clouds both days.

The low 40s continue midweek, but we'll push into the upper 40s to end the workweek!

With the warmer weather next week, the snow will start to melt faster, sending more water into our icy rivers. This could cause a few ice jams and flooding along parts of the Elkhorn and Platte rivers.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Foggy Area

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Average

High: 34

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

More Melting

High: 37

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.