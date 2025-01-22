Spotty pockets of snow Wednesday as warmer days are ahead

Skies will stay cloudy overnight as temperatures hold in the mid to upper 10s. Wind chills will be in the single digits for Wednesday morning.

From Wednesday morning to the afternoon, there will be some hit and miss snow around the region. Any accumulation will be around a trace to up to 1/2" if the snow briefly becomes heavy enough. Visibility may drop momentarily while the snow hits. Although mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday afternoon, the warm-up continues with highs in the mid 30s.

A cold front hits Wednesday night, sending temperatures to near 10 degrees and wind chills below zero for Thursday morning. While we get to enjoy some sunshine, highs on Thursday will drop back down in the low 20s, and winds should be a little less gusty.

After a one-day shot of colder weather, we get back to average highs on Friday. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy and breezy day with highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but we keep highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be a touch cooler with low 30s and a little more sunshine.

We stay partly cloudy Monday with mid 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Snow

Breezy

High: 35

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 24

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.