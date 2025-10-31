Spotty rain and cooler for first day of November

Clouds will continue to roll in with breezy evening winds, making it feel like we are in the low 40s outside. The system moving in may bring some sprinkles to neighborhoods north of I-80 in the evening. This should be minor and not significantly impact any plans. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s, but could feel colder due to the wind.

Temperatures tonight will remain mainly above freezing.

Clouds will stick around for the start of the weekend. There will be a few sprinkles around our Iowa neighborhoods on Saturday with highs only in the upper 40s for the afternoon.

As skies clear Saturday night, temps will dip to near freezing by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be warmer and sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. if you are south of Omaha, you may be near 60!

We start next week with more sunshine and dry weather. It will be warmer than average, in the low 60s through Wednesday. There may be some rain at the end of next week, but the chance is low right now.

HALLOWEEN

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Isolated Sprinkles

Low: 37

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Sprinkles

Cool

High: 47

SUNDAY

Sunny

Breezy

High: 58

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

