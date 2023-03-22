Rain Likely Tonight

Cities without fog this morning have a better chance of seeing some midday sunshine, but a lot of us will see more clouds than sun today. Highs will be similar to yesterday, in the low 50s. Most of the day will be dry, but we will be dodging a few isolated light showers.

Rain becomes more likely tonight, and some of that rain could mix in with some wet snow or fully change into snow north of I-80. Any accumulation would stay under an inch. Most of the rain and snow ends by the Thursday morning commute as we cool into the low 30s.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the mid 40s. We start the day with a lot of clouds, but we could squeeze out some sunshine to end the day.

With a little more sunshine Friday, we have a better chance of making it into the low 50s. Some rain and snow can't be ruled out towards northwest Missouri late in the day.

Saturday will be a little warmer and closer to average, with highs in the mid 50s and mostly cloudy skies. There's a small chance for a little rain and snow heading into Saturday night.

Rain will be a little more likely Sunday, mainly south of I-80. The rest of us will be mostly cloudy and cooler with upper 40s.

We cool off a little more Monday with mid 40s, but should see a little more sunshine Tuesday, helping to warm us near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Snow

Low: 31

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late-Day Sun

High: 46

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Possible SE

High: 52

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.