Spotty rain Friday, staying chilly this weekend

It will be partly cloudy overnight as we drop into the upper 30s for Friday morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy again Friday and temperatures will be cooler into the low to mid 50s. There will be some scattered rain around the region during the day, but many of our neighborhoods will be dry all day.

A couple spotty showers will still be around Friday night, and some wet snow could mix in with the rain out west of Omaha, but we dry out completely Friday night for the weekend.

We'll start to see some sunshine return Saturday, but it will be breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s, which is about 10 degrees below average, and lows into the upper 20s for Sunday morning.

The sunshine is back in full force Sunday, and the wind will be lighter. We get a little warmer with upper 50s.

We cool back off Monday, dropping into the upper 40s, but we stay mostly sunny.

Tuesday gets breezy, but that will be some warmer weather blowing back in. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We push above average, into the upper 60s, Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. There's a small chance for rain, but it doesn't look too promising right now.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain West

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 53

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 51

