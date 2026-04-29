Spotty rain hits tonight and Thursday as cooler air settles in

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Spotty light rain into Thursday morning

Patchy frost possible Friday, Saturday mornings

A mostly rain-free pattern for next 7-10 days

FORECAST

Clouds will quickly move back in tonight and there will be come spotty light rain overnight and into the morning as temps dip into the low 40s.

There will be a little bit of light rain in the morning Thursday, but a lot of the day is dry. Thursday will stay cloudy with highs only in the upper 50s.

As skies clear Thursday night, temps will dip into the mid 30s, which could lead to areas of frost around Omaha. We get another chance at patchy frost Friday night with lows again in the mid 30s around Omaha. This should be our last chance at frost in the area for this spring season.

Friday will be a cooler and partly sunny day, in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs jumping back into the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday. There is a chance at some spotty light rain Sunday night.

Rain will become sparse and limited over the coming days, bu there is a decent chance at some light rain again around next Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

Low: 43

Wind: NE 10-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

High: 59

Wind: E 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

