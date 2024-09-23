Spotty rain Monday night into Tuesday

It will be a quiet and cool evening with partly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s through 10pm.

Overnight, clouds start to move back in, and a few spotty showers will be possible after 2am, heading into Tuesday morning as we cool off into the mid 50s. The main band of morning rain will be southeast of Omaha in the early afternoon before it completely moves out. While a few spotty pop-up showers are possible around Omaha in the afternoon, most of us will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s. Once again, nightly temperatures will cool in the upper 40s to low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer, reaching the upper 70s to near 80.

It stays mostly sunny Thursday with highs just shy of 80.

Clouds will move back in on Friday, but we should stay dry to close out the workweek, and highs will be in the upper 70s.

We'll keep the cloud cover this weekend, and while there is a chance for rain, it looks like it should stay pretty far south of Omaha, for now. Highs this weekend will reach the mid 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

High: 75

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 80

