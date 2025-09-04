Spotty rain possible tonight as a cold front marches in

A cold front moves in Thursday night, bringing a slight chance at rain, mainly after midnight.This cold front will also clear out the wildfire smoke.

It will be cooler and breezy with cloudy skies and a few spotty showers south of Omaha for the start of Friday morning.

While there could be a couple leftover showers south of I-80 through noon, the rest of the day will turn partly sunny. It will be breezy as cooler air moves in behind the front, dropping highs into the upper 60s for Friday afternoon, followed by low to mid 40s heading into Saturday morning. Omaha's record low for 9/6 is 43º, set in 1956.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs only in the upper 60s over western Iowa, and nearing 70 over much of eastern Nebraska. If you're heading to the Huskers/Zips game in Lincoln, highs will be in the low 70s there.

Sunday will start cold again, near record lows in the low to mid 40s, before warming back up to low 70s in the afternoon with more sunshine.

Clouds will slowly start to move in as things begin to warm back up to normal next week. Monday will be partly cloudy with a very small chance at rain, and mid 70s, followed by upper 70s on Tuesday.

We'll keep the chance for rain around for next Wednesday, with highs nearing 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

Low: 52

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Cool

High: 67

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 69

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

