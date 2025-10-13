Spotty rain returns Monday night, Tuesday

Clouds will continue to move in this evening, and a few spotty rain showers will be possible over eastern Nebraska through 10pm.

This hit and miss light rain will become more widespread overnight as we cool off in the low 50s for Tuesday morning.

Scattered light rain showers will be common Tuesday, especially during the afternoon. But, there will be some dry time. It will be a cloudy day as temperatures slowly reach the mid 60s by late day. We'll then hold in the low 60s Tuesday night with a slight chance for rain.

A warm front arrives Wednesday, and a southerly wind could get a little breezy. Will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 70s. There will be more clouds than sun, and a couple of spotty rain showers may pop up during the day.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with low 80s.

A cold front arrives Friday, bringing a chance for rain. It will be slightly cooler with mid 70s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be back to near normal for mid-October with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be in the upper 60s, followed by mid 60s Sunday. Weekend lows at night will be around the mid 40s.

We start warming up again early next week with mid 70s and sunshine on Monday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

Low: 52

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 79

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

