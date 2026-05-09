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Spotty rain Saturday, great weather for Mother's Day

There will be a few spotty rain showers around on Saturday, but the weather clears up in time to make for a great Mother's Day
Tim's 5/9 Saturday forecast
Posted
and last updated

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Small rain chance Saturday
  • Mother's Day weather looks GREAT!
  • Several days in the 80s next week

FORECAST

Saturday starts with clear skies and temps in the 50s/60s in the morning. Clouds will quickly move back in for the afternoon, but we should still be able to reach 80 degrees around Omaha.

Anywhere around Omaha could see a few quick light rain showers in the afternoon. The best places to see afternoon and evening rain will be south of Omaha, near Lincoln and Nebraska City. This clear up Saturday night.

Sunday looks GREAT for Mother's Day with lots of sunshine, highs in the low 70s.

Next week looks very warm with highs in the 80s from Monday through Friday. Next week also looks dry, except for a rain shower on Tuesday, and some small rain chances on Thursday. Temperatures could reach 90 by next Friday.

SATURDAY
Partly Sunny
Spotty PM Rain
High: 81
Wind: SW 10-20

SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 47
Wind: W 5-10

SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Pleasant
High: 75
Wind: W 5-15

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