Spotty rain Sunday, more great weather next week

After starting the day with some sunshine, clouds will quickly move back in on Sunday, and areas west of Omaha in eastern Nebraska may have a few morning and early afternoon thundershowers to deal with. Elsewhere, we should likely stay dry, but our skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The slightly cooler than average weather continues into next week. Monday will be mostly sunny, reaching the mid 80s.

Another storm system will begin moving into the region on Tuesday, leading to partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures, in the low 80s. We could even see a few spotty storms late Tuesday night.

We'll continue to get more great weather on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures beginning to trend warmer, in the mid 80s.

By Friday and Saturday, temperatures will be nearing 90 and we could also see some rain return to the region as well.

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 81

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 63

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 84

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Late

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.