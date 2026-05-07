Spotty rain tonight and Friday as warmer weather continues to spill into Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Chance at light rain tonight into Friday morning

Warmer weather continues to move in to Omaha

Small rain chance over Mother's Day weekend

FORECAST

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday evening, and some spotty light rain becomes possible after midnight. The rain is not for everyone. The best neighborhoods to see rain will be south of Omaha, near Lincoln, Nebraska City and Beatrice.

We could still see some light rain through noon on Friday, but the afternoon looks sunnier and drier with highs in the upper 70s. West winds could be a little breezy in the afternoon before calming Friday night.

Mother's Day weekend is looking even warmer, nearing 80 degrees on Saturday. There is a chance at a few rain showers Saturday afternoon, but the trends have shifted most of this rain south of Omaha and Lincoln. There is just < 30% chance now at rain Saturday evening.

Sunday looks GREAT for Mother's Day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 70s and calmer winds.

Next week looks very warm as temps return to the 80s from Monday through Friday. There are some small chances at storms coming, mainly Monday night and again next Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 48

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty AM Rain

High: 78

Wind: W 10-15

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty PM Rain

High: 80

Wind: SW 10-15

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