Spotty rain Tuesday evening. And yes. Snow is possible Thursday

Isolated storms Tuesday evening

Snow chance on Thursday

Much cooler over the weekend

As we head into a breezy, mild Tuesday evening, a few isolated thundershowers will move in from the west. Severe weather appears low this evening, but some gusty winds could be possible in the pockets of rain until 11pm. Rainfall amounts will be around0.05" or less.

By Wednesday morning, skies will be mostly clear with temps in the mid 40s.

It will be sunny and a little cooler out on Wednesday, but still very mild for February. And less windy. We could be up near some record highs again, with highs in the mid 60s. The record is 70.

A rain and snow mix will move into the region starting early Thursday morning. If the air can stay cold enough, some of this snow could try to accumulate north of Omaha/I-80 during the day. Snowfall amounts will likely be around 1" or less. It will be a breezy day with highs in the mid 40s south of Omaha, and only in the 30s north of Omaha.

Sunshine is back out on Friday, and it will be cool out with highs in the upper 30s.

This weekend should be mostly dry, but it will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the upper 30s. Nightly temperatures will drop in the upper 10s. The average high by February 20th is around 41 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 45

Wind: SW 10-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 65

Wind: SW 15-20

