Spotty rain Wednesday night, highs winds on Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Chance at rain Wednesday night

50-60mph winds possible Thursday

Slightly cooler this weekend

FORECAST:

A cold front will move into the region late Wednesday evening, bringing a few spotty rain showers overnight. The rain is not for everyone, but most of us will experience some rain. Amounts will be very light, under 0.1" for many, but it may be enough to get some of the salt off the roads.

The cold front also drops temperatures on Thursday. It is a "falling high" day, with our warmest air being in the morning (upper 30s), and dropping through the afternoon (upper 20s). We bottom out overnight in the 10s.

Thursday will also bring some high winds, likely 50-60 mph, for many. Spotty power outages or tree damage are possible. Take caution during the evening commute, particularly for high-profile vehicles along the highways. Also, tie down or bring in any holiday decorations you don't want blowing away!

Friday is less blustery, and the afternoon is a little warmer with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the mid-40s.

The mild air continues into the weekend with highs in the 40s, even on the first official day of winter, which is Sunday.

It's mild and dry into the holiday week. Omaha's chances of a white Christmas, given the current forecast, are quite slim this year.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 38

Wind: NW 20-30

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

High Winds

AM Temp: 38

PM Temp: 29

Wind: NW 35-55

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 44

Wind: S 10-25

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

