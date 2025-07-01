Spotty showers possible overnight, the heat returns Wednesday

It will be a comfortable summer evening for Omaha. Overnight, a few rain showers will try to move in from the west. Those in eastern Nebraska will have the bast chance to get any rain. We start Wednesday morning in the mid 60s.

Warmer air and humidity starts to move back in Wednesday. Once any early morning rain clears up, it will be mostly sunny with low 90s. A couple isolated showers and storms could pop up northeast of Omaha in the afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry.

Thursday will be hot and humid with low 90s and a few clouds.

The 4th of July will be breezy, hot and humid with a high near 90... if we can stay dry long enough. The timing of Friday's rain could change, but here's how things look right now. Any outdoor holiday plans look driest in the morning and early afternoon, and we may even have some sunshine. In the afternoon, hit and miss showers and storms will start to pop up, with rain becoming more likely to hit your neighborhood from late afternoon into the evening. A few scattered storms will still be around into fireworks time, but there will also be dry areas. A final wave of rain is expected overnight.

We could still see a few isolated thunderstorms at any point in the day Saturday, but the chances your neighborhood will stay dry are a lot higher. Highs will be near 90 with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday only brings a slim chance for rain, with upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

The upper 80s continue Monday before another round of rain moves through the region late Monday or Tuesday.

