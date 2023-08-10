Watch Now
Spotty Storms Late Thursday

Weekend rain looking likely
Warmer and drier Thursday.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 06:42:51-04

With more sunshine mixing in with the clouds Thursday, we get a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s with plenty of humidity. A few isolated storms are possible late Thursday night that could be capable of wind and hail, but will be limited to locations mainly north of I-80 overnight.

Friday will be average for August with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated storm is possible to end the day, but most of your Friday night plans will be dry.

Saturday will be warm and humid with a high in the upper 80s and a lot of sunshine. A couple spotty storms could make it into eastern Nebraska at night.

Rain is more likely Sunday, which cools us into the low 80s Sunday and Monday with lower humidity.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

THURSDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Isolated Strong Storms
Low: 68

FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Isolated Rain Late
High: 91

SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Mainly Dry
High: 88

