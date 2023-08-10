Spotty Storms Late Thursday

With more sunshine mixing in with the clouds Thursday, we get a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 80s with plenty of humidity. A few isolated storms are possible late Thursday night that could be capable of wind and hail, but will be limited to locations mainly north of I-80 overnight.

Friday will be average for August with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated storm is possible to end the day, but most of your Friday night plans will be dry.

Saturday will be warm and humid with a high in the upper 80s and a lot of sunshine. A couple spotty storms could make it into eastern Nebraska at night.

Rain is more likely Sunday, which cools us into the low 80s Sunday and Monday with lower humidity.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Strong Storms

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain Late

High: 91

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mainly Dry

High: 88

