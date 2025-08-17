Spotty storms tonight into Monday morning as cool air heads for Omaha

It will stay warm and muggy this evening with clear skies. There is a chance for a few spotty thunderstorms over northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa that could be capable of strong winds and a few pockets of large hail. These storms should stay well north of Omaha.

Heading into early Monday morning, a cold front will begin to inch closer to Omaha, bringing a line of showers and storms for the morning commute. The wind may be gusty as times as the storms roll in, but severe weather is not expected.

Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on through Monday afternoon as the cold front continues to move south toward Omaha, but there should be some dry-time. It will be a little cooler outside with highs in the upper 80s, still feeling like the 90s outside.

By Monday night, the cold front will start to move through Omaha, bringing a slight chance at overnight storms.

Tuesday will be even cooler outside with highs in the mid to upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. There may be a few spotty showers around, but most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday and Thursday begins the cool-down, and it should begin to be less humid outside by mid-week, too. Highs will be in the mid 80s through Friday, followed by low 80s heading into next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 77

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty PM Storms

High: 93

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 88

