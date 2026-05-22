Spotty thunderstorms Friday evening, On to warmer weather this weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



A few Friday evening thundershowers

Warmer, drier over the holiday weekend

In the 80s next week

FORECAST

We'll keep the chance for a few thundershowers around Omaha this evening as a weak system kicks through the region. There is a small chance for one or two stronger storms cells that could contain 50mph winds, or up to 0.50" sized hail. Rain will exit the region around 8-10pm, leaving the rest of the night drier with lows near 50 degrees.

Heading into this holiday weekend, the weather is looking great! We'll see sunshine return by Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

There is a small chance at some light, spotty rain into Saturday evening. Most will stay dry.

Sunday will be even warmer with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Memorial Day is on Monday and it looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Keep in mind most pools will open Monday, with this being said be sure to pay attention to UV levels, and bring some sunscreen along! The Max UV index will be around a 9 on Monday.

The warmth will stick around for next week. Omaha will stay in the mid 80s through Tuesday and Wednesday. The next best chance for rain will be on Wednesday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Storms Clearing!

Low: 50

Wind: W 5-15

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 76

Wind: NW 5-10

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