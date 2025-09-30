Starting October nearly 10º warmer than average

Clouds will hang around this evening and tonight, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday starts out mostly cloudy, but as the day goes on, more sunshine will come out. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with mid 80s for highs, which is 10 degrees above average for the first of October in Omaha.

The sunshine takes back over Thursday, pushing us into the upper 80s.

We could get back to near 90 on Friday with the help of a sunny sky and a breezy wind out of the south, gusting to 25-30 mph. Do be careful with anything outdoors that could create a spark as humidity numbers will be in the 20% range Friday afternoon.

The weekend starts off sunny, warm and windy, with gusts out from the south up to 35 mph. Once again, be careful with anything outdoors that could create a spark as humidity numbers will be in the 20% range Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s, and Lincoln will be closer to 90 at kick-off for the Huskers game against Michigan State.

A cold front will begin to move into the region Sunday, kicking off a few spotty showers and storms. But, the coverage of this rain may be hit-and-miss. It will be slightly cooler and a little breezy with mid 80s for Sunday afternoon.

As the cooler air moves in, we drop in the mid 50s by Monday morning, and only in the mid 70s for Monday afternoon, which is closer to normal for this time of year. Skies will be partly cloudy, and there is a slight chance at rain.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny mid mid 70s, and only a slight chance at rain.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Staying Dry

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 85

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 88

