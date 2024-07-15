Starting the Workweek Hot, Much Cooler by Tuesday and Wednesday

Monday will be the last day of this heat wave. Once again, it will be a muggy start to the day, and the air will be quick to warm, We'll be near 90 by lunch time, and into the mid 90s in the afternoon, with a heat index from 105 to 110. Skies will be mostly sunny, and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible in the afternoon.

By late Monday afternoon, a cold front will begin moving through the region, and could kick off scattered thunderstorms, which would continue to move from north to south. Severe weather is not likely on Monday, but an isolated strong wind gust, or pocket of large hail may be possible. Any storm activity will clear out before sunrise on Tuesday.

More importantly, cooler and less humid air will move into the region starting Monday night, dropping temperatures into the mid 80s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers may be possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

The cool-down will continue into the middle of next week, with highs in the low 80s with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. It may be cool enough at night to reach the upper 50s.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day, as we close out the workweek in the low to mid 80s.

Next weekend will remain cooler than average for this time of year, and a few spotty rain showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s next weekend.

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot, Humid and Breezy

Late Evening Storms

High: 95

Heat index: 106

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Storms

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Cooler, Less Humid

Spotty Rain Late

High: 86

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty AM Rain

High: 83

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.