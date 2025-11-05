Staying above normal until cold air hits this weekend

A cold front will arrive Tuesday night, but it does not bring any measurable rain. So, we stay dry for a few more days.

It will be about 10 degrees cooler on Wednesday, but we get more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The wind is expected to become breezy towards the end of the week, and we can anticipate more a few more clouds for Thursday and Friday. We stay dry. Both days will be in the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Colder air will begin to move towards the region this coming weekend, and it may bring rain. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and as the system moves in, rain will progressively become more likely, especially for the second half of the day.

As the colder air moves in, it may turn some of the cold rain into a spotty rain and snow mix. No accumulations or impacts to the region are expected at this time. But, it does get very cold heading into Sunday morning. As skies clear, we drop to around 25 by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a very chilly day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will only reach the low 40s, and we drop in the upper 10s to low 20s for next Monday morning.

Next week does warm back up to near average. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Cooler

Breezy

High: 57

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

