Staying blustery until Wednesday morning, details on winter weather this weekend

WHAT TO KNOW:



Staying windy tonight, less windy Wednesday

Quiet and cool over Thanksgiving Day

Chance of winter weather Friday and Saturday

Snow accumulations of 1" or more is possible

High temperatures below freezing this weekend

FORECAST:

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight with northwest winds at 25-45 mph. We'll be down in the upper 20s by Wednesday morning.

The wind begins to settle on Wednesday, and we'll see lots of sunshine. It will be a cooler day, in the mid to upper 30s.

Thanksgiving Day starts cold, near 20 degrees. It will be a sunny and cold afternoon with highs again in the mid-30s.

Confidence is increasing in a band of light snow developing over or just east of Omaha Friday afternoon. Some wintry mix may develop south of the snow Friday evening. Light snow accumulations are possible depending on where the snow falls. Roads may become slick heading into Friday night.

Rain and snow will become more widespread by Saturday morning. Neighborhoods south of I-80 will see more of a rain/snow mix, or freezing rain, before switching to all snow later in the day. North of I-80 looks to be all snow at this time. The snow moves out by late Saturday evening.

Snow accumulations of 1" or more are possible, but exact amounts are unclear at this time. Neighborhoods north of Omaha could see more than 2" of snow. Roads will likely become snow-covered Saturday, and travel may be impacted for the rest of the weekend.

It will get cold by Sunday, as temperatures drop in the mid 20s for Sunday and Monday afternoon. Temperatures at night will dip to near 10 degrees. There is another chance at light snow south of Omaha on Monday.

Warmer days in the 30s/40s will return towards the end of next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 27

Wind: NW 25-45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 36

Wind: NW 15-25

THANKSGIVING

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 37

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

