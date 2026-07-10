Staying cloudy Friday night, sunshine returns this weekend

3 Things to Know



Sunshine returns this weekend

Several 90º to 95º days next week

No rain for next 7 days

Forecast

Clouds will continue to hang around Friday evening and it may be a bit muggy out tonight. There is a chance for storms in northwest Missouri to southeast Iowa through 10pm.

Overnight, skies will gradually clear up with temps in the upper 60s.

It looks like we are back to some sunshine over the weekend! It will be a little warmer out, but typical for this time of July. Saturday will reach the upper 80s, followed by low 90s on Sunday. There may be some noticeable humidity early in the weekend, but that tapers off by Sunday afternoon.

The summer heat really begins to pick up heading into next week. Monday will reach the low 90s, followed by mid 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Towards the end of the week is when the heat appears to be at its peak, with temps potentially in the upper 90s from Thursday through Saturday. For now, the humidity does not appear to be exceptionally high, but could lead to afternoon heat indices around 95º every day of next week.

Heat relief will arrive sometime around next weekend (July 18-19), but it's not looking probable for Omaha rain over the next 10 days...

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clearing Clouds

Muggy

Low: 68

Wind: NE 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near-Average Heat

High: 89

Wind: E 5-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 91

Wind: SE 5-15

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