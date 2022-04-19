Staying Cool and Breezy

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and a touch cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s. It will be breezy, but winds won't be as strong as Monday.

We stay breezy Wednesday, but warm into the high 60s, which is average for this time of year. We have some scattered rain showers to dodge in the first half of the day. A few thunderstorms could mix in with the rain before we dry out Wednesday evening.

We keep warming up Thursday with more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 70s with clouds moving in to end the day. While most of the day looks dry, scattered rain and storms are possible Thursday night.

The wind kicks back in Friday, helping to warm us into the low 80s. Scattered rain and storms are possible, along with the potential for severe storms. There are still a lot of details to be worked out, but we'll keep you updated on the severe potential.

A few leftover showers are possible Saturday as we start to cool off. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

We cool off more on Sunday, but the wind should be lighter. Highs will be in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Chance For Showers

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 67

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

Rain/Storms Late

High: 72

