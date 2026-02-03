Staying cool Wednesday with snow flurries, but warmer air is on the way

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Snow flurries continue through Wednesday

Breezy and warmer later this week

A drier pattern for the next 5-7 days

FORECAST

Snow flurries continue off and on this evening and overnight. No snow accumulations are expected from this, but bridges and overpasses may be a little slick in the morning with AM temps in the mid 20s.

The clouds stick around Wednesday and there will be more snow flurries around in the morning. As air temps warm in the mid 30s by lunch time, any precipitation will melt into rain drop. It gets a little breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will jump on Thursday and we'll see the return of some sunshine! Many neighborhoods will be reaching the 50s! It could get a little breezy in the afternoon with gusts around 25-30mph.

We cool off a little on Friday and it stays breezy, but we keep the sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.

This looks to be a quiet first weekend of February, and milder, too!

Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s, turning mostly sunny and less windy Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

The start of next week looks very warm with highs nearing 60 on Monday. There is a chance for some rain around mid next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Flurries

Low: 25

Wind: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Snow Flurries

High: 38

Wind: N 10-20

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 55

Wind: S 10-20

