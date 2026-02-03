Staying cool Wednesday with snow flurries, but warmer air is on the way

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Snow flurries continue through Wednesday
- Breezy and warmer later this week
- A drier pattern for the next 5-7 days
FORECAST
Snow flurries continue off and on this evening and overnight. No snow accumulations are expected from this, but bridges and overpasses may be a little slick in the morning with AM temps in the mid 20s.
The clouds stick around Wednesday and there will be more snow flurries around in the morning. As air temps warm in the mid 30s by lunch time, any precipitation will melt into rain drop. It gets a little breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
Temperatures will jump on Thursday and we'll see the return of some sunshine! Many neighborhoods will be reaching the 50s! It could get a little breezy in the afternoon with gusts around 25-30mph.
We cool off a little on Friday and it stays breezy, but we keep the sunshine with highs in the upper 40s.
This looks to be a quiet first weekend of February, and milder, too!
Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 40s, turning mostly sunny and less windy Sunday with highs in the low 50s.
The start of next week looks very warm with highs nearing 60 on Monday. There is a chance for some rain around mid next week.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Snow Flurries
Low: 25
Wind: NE 5-10
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
AM Snow Flurries
High: 38
Wind: N 10-20
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 55
Wind: S 10-20
Share your weather pictures with KMTV
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)