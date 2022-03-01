Staying Dry And Getting Warmer

The fire danger remains elevated due to the recent dry ground and a little more wind in the afternoons. Continue to avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire until we get some moisture in this weekend.

We bump up temperatures slightly higher for Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Then we get to enjoy a second day in the 70s on Wednesday, again with a lot of sunshine.

Then a cold front moves in, but our temperatures manage to stay above average. Thursday will be breezy as the cooler weather blows in with a few more clouds. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We stay breezy Friday, but manage to warm back into the low 60s. Rain chances increase late Friday, with a pretty good chance for some rain overnight Friday into Saturday.

We fall back into the mid 50s Saturday afternoon with some leftover scattered showers to dodge. Some light snow could even mix in before we dry out Saturday night.

Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the low 40s, and a small chance for snow.

Next week will be off to a much cooler start with highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warm

High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 39

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 74

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooling Down

High: 48

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.