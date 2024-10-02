Staying dry, briefly near record highs this weekend

The recent dry weather, low humidity, and extra wind today will also increase the fire danger in the afternoon. Continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

The wind lightens up tonight, and we cool off to about 50 in Omaha for Thursday morning. Some neighborhoods outside of the metro will drop into the 40s.

A weak cold front will keep us from getting any warmer Thursday afternoon. A lot of us, including Omaha, will be in the low 80s, but the cold front will arrive sooner in northeast Nebraska, likely holding some of you in the mid 70s. We stay mostly sunny and dry.

As cooler air continues to slowly blow in, we drop into the upper 70s, making for a mostly sunny and very comfortable Friday afternoon.

Saturday keeps looking hotter and hotter. It will be windy as the heat blows in from the south, likely pushing highs to record levels. Omaha could easily get into the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies, topping the current record of 95 from 1963. With Lincoln running a couple degrees hotter, the entire Huskers / Rutgers game could be in the 90s. All of this will add up to a high fire danger again during the day.

A cold front forgets to bring us any rain, but it will drop the heat for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be breezy and mostly sunny with mid 70s in the afternoon.

We will start to slowly warm up early in the next workweek. Monday will be in the upper 70s, followed by a high near 80 on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine both days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 50

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Nice

High: 78

