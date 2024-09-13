Staying dry through the weekend, rain might return next week

Friday night football games will start near 80 degrees and end in the low 70s.

We may see some clouds Saturday morning, but we'll get more sunshine in the afternoon as we cool off a little more. Highs will be in the low 80s in Omaha. While it will be a little cooler, we get muggy. For Lincoln, mid 80s are more likely in the afternoon. By kickoff for the Huskers, it will be in the low 80s, and Memorial Stadium will cool off into the upper 70s by the 4th quarter.

Sunday will also be muggy as we warm into the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We stay in the mid 80s Monday with a few clouds. We may have to dodge a few spotty showers, but most of us will be dry.

Many of us stay dry again on Tuesday, but like Monday, there will be a couple of spotty showers around for us to dodge. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

There's a better chance for scattered rain and storms to hit your neighborhood Wednesday and Thursday. Even with some rain around, both afternoons will be in the 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 62

SATURDAY

Morning Clouds

Then Clearing

Muggy

High: 83

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Muggy

High: 86

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Spot Shower

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.