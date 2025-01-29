Staying in the 50s Wednesday, rain possible Thursday night

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Wednesday. But we keep the sunshine and the wind will not be overly strong, so a trade off - less chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will make a return to the region early Thursday morning, and some light rain, or snow may try to clip the Nebraska/Kansas border heading into Thursday morning. There's a chance we just stay dry altogether.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day, but we should stay mainly dry until the evening with highs near 50.

Scattered rain showers will begin south of Omaha Thursday evening through early Friday morning as a storm system moves in from the south. It's becoming less likely this rain makes it north of Omaha. Neighborhoods south of I-80 have the best chance of seeing some decent rain totals (up to 1"), while those along and north of I-80 will see less rainfall, if any at all.

After the morning hours, Friday turns into the partly cloudy and dry day with highs in the upper 40s.

The weekend will be dry and above average with 50s returning for Saturday and Sunday.

Winter looks to return by next week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 10s.

The warmer weather this week and the rain chance could promote some increased ice movement along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers. This could increase the risk of ice jams, so stay tuned to the forecast for anyone with interests along the river. Ice jams are possible along the Missouri, but no flooding is expected.

